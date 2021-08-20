SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 28,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 32.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

