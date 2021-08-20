Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687 over the last three months.

Snap stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 274,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

