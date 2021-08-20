Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 274,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687 over the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

