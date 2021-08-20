SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has been given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNC. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.38. The company had a trading volume of 114,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,729. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

