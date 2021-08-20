Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 5022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,253,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

