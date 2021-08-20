Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SQM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $49.60. 33,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,773. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.