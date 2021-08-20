Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
SQM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.
SQM traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $49.60. 33,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,773. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
