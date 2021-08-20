Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 164,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,975. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

