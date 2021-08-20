Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.20 ($30.82). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.75 ($30.29), with a volume of 3,549,340 shares trading hands.

GLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.60 ($31.29).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

