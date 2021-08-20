Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 million to $13.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.42 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

