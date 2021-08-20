Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Tops $14.75 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.