Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 61,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

