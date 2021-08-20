SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Down 6.8%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 2,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

