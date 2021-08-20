Sora Validator Token Reaches Market Cap of $263,172.50 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $263,172.50 and $204,931.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,973.04 or 1.00030684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,342 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

