Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.61. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 26,735 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

