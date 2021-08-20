SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 19,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE SOS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 9,148,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,368,324. SOS has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SOS by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 736,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

