South Shore Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

South Shore Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,461 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

