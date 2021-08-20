South32’s (SOUHY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,784. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.