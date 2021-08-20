Spaceswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00137155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00148737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.46 or 0.99844003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00922478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.00711998 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

