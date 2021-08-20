Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Spark New Zealand stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

