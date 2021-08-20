Sparkle Loyalty Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $30,565.50 and $541.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00875406 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00110231 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

