Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDE. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.01. 133,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,246. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.