SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 59,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

