SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

