SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $155,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

