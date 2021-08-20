SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 725,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

