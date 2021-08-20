SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Raised by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 407,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 171,176 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 138,560 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 311.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $1,598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. 20,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,439. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $79.59 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.57.

