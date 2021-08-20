Spectrum Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,681.87 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $35,681.87 and approximately $7,679.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00372060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.