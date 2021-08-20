Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

