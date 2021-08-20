Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296.40 ($3.87). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 291.80 ($3.81), with a volume of 672,410 shares.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Insiders purchased 148 shares of company stock worth $37,575 in the last 90 days.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.