Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Down 3%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 8,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 104,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $857.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sprott by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

