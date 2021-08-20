SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 139.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

