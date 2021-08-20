SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 296,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

