SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 274,699 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 274,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,537,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 6.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 700,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

