SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 334,568 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 334,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,469,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,397,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 674,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,803. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

