SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,631 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,956,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. The stock had a trading volume of 652,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

