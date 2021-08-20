SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $18.15 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 705,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

