SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $24.42 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,421,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 637,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.