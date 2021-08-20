SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.36. The stock had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,468. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $262.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

