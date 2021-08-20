SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,692,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. 37,961,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

