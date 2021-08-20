SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,664.00

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and last traded at GBX 1,661.80 ($21.71), with a volume of 1095837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The company has a market cap of £17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

