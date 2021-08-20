St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,609 ($21.02). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,591 ($20.79), with a volume of 589,347 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,538.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

