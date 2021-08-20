Stacks (STX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.10 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $42.10 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00138441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00148670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00073484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,466.93 or 1.00008416 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,699,323 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

