Stakenet (XSN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,174.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $22.76 million and $35,174.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00479049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003555 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002086 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,962,860 coins and its circulating supply is 119,423,822 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

