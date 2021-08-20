Stanley B. Humphries Sells 30,022 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. 5,369,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

