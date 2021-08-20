State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE:FAF opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.81. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.