State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $5,717,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,564,778. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

