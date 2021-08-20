State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 10,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

