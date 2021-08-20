State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 10,800 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 95.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 21.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 27.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

