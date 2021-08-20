State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

