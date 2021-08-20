State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

